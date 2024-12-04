Huawei lauds historic ties with Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has lauded partnerships with the Kenyan government as the East African country marks 60 years of diplomatic relations.

It is the first African market the Chinese technology company expanded to, in 1998.

Kenya attained independence in 1963 but became a Republic a year later.

Six decades later, it is lauded as one of the leading countries in the area of technology and innovation.

“As Kenya celebrates 60 years of its diplomatic journey, Huawei takes pride in the role that we’ve played in contributing to this incredible milestone,” said Khadija Mohammed Ahmed, Media director at Huawei Kenya’s Public Affairs and Communication Department.

“Over the years, we have driven growth in key areas like talent development, infrastructure advancement, and technological innovation, each collaboration strengthening Kenya’s position on the global stage.”

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of countless leaders and citizens of Kenya who have paved the way for success. We are honored to stand alongside them and be part of Kenya’s story of progress and transformation,” Ahmed said.

This week on Tuesday, the government and the private sector held a meeting under the aegis of Science, Technology and Innovation in driving Kenya’s development agenda during the 60 years of diplomatic journey celebrations.

Ahmed presented at the event in Nairobi.

Last Friday culminated in the conclusion of the Huawei Academy’s Trainer of Trainers Programme (ToT), where beneficiaries were upskilled on artificial intelligence (AI) and data communications.

“These programmes are timely and they strongly support the Government’s Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy agenda which has a triple effect on the economy of Kenya,” said Esther Muoria, Principal Secretary: State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training.

– CAJ News