Nandi-Ndaitwah joins elite club of African female leaders

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – ICONIC African women are celebrating the election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the first female president of Namibia.

The president-elect, leading the South Western People’s Organisation (SWAPO) joins an elite group of African women that have led their countries in a continent of 54 nations, where patriarchy remains prevalent.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), lauded the election of Nandi-Ndaitwah.

“We congratulate SWAPO and our sister Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah on a successful election campaign,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

The veteran South African politician added, “It was a difficult campaign, but your passion and hard work paid off. We know you are even more passionate about the hard work that lies ahead.”

Dlamini-Zuma is the only woman to have held the top African Union position from 2012 to 2017.

The first sitting head of state in the continent to congratulate Nandi-Ndaitwah after her election is Samia Suluhu Hassan, the president of Tanzania.

Hassan is East Africa’s sole female president.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Her Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President-elect of the Republic of Namibia, on your historic victory in the 2024 Namibian general election,” Hassan said.

She added: “I am looking forward to working with you in strengthening the all-weather fraternal bonds and historical ties between Tanzania and Namibia.”

The United Nations (UN) Women also celebrated the election of the 72-year-old.

“Congratulations to Namibia for electing the country’s first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Her historic election is a significant milestone in the struggle for gender equality in the highest positions of power,” UN Women stated.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is to be Namibia’s fifth president.

– CAJ News