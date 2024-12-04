Over $7 billion needed to tackle African crises

from AMADOU NDIAYE in Dakar, Senegal

Senegal Bureau

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) and humanitarian partners have launched a US$7,6 billion appeal for 2025 to support 35 million people affected by crises in Central and West Africa.

According to a statement from Dakar, Senegal, humanitarian needs in the regions are driven by conflict, violence and climate change, as shown by the scale of floods this year.

Protection remains the most pressing need for many vulnerable people, as violence and conflict put their lives and livelihoods at risk.

In conflict-affected areas, women and girls face high risks of sexual and gender-based violence. Vulnerable communities struggle to cope with further shocks, facing severe food insecurity and acute malnutrition, water scarcity and limited access to health and education services.

In 2025, some 57 million vulnerable people across the regions are expected to need life-saving humanitarian assistance, most of them relying on aid for their survival.

“Millions of people are facing prolonged humanitarian crises that are growing in complexity and scale and are increasingly stretching resources to respond,” said Charles Bernimolin, Head of the Regional UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

He warned: “Unless we take action now, we should be prepared for more displacements, food insecurity and disease outbreaks.”

For 2024, the UN and partners appealed for a similar amount of money.

Slightly less than half has been received.

Bernimolin explained that the scale of the crises in Central and West Africa demanded greater international solidarity and support.

“We must act decisively to prioritise the most vulnerable and deliver aid where it is needed most,” the envoy said.

– CAJ News