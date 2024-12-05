Children at epicentre of raging crises

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is appealing for US$1,2 billion to assist 51 million children in need across East and Southern Africa.

These minors are at the epicentre of multiple crises, including climate shocks, public health emergencies, conflict and economic impacts.

This is an increase of 6 million children in need compared to the previous year, signaling a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the regions.

This year alone in terms of nutrition efforts, over 135 million children and 22 million pregnant women were screened for severe wasting.

“However, several of our humanitarian programmes are critically under-funded, which jeopardizes our long-term efforts to support children in need,” said UNICEF regional director, Etleva Kadilli.

Some 20 of the 21 countries in the East and Southern Africa region are currently facing public health emergencies, affecting more than 63 million people.

These outbreaks include mpox, Marburg, cholera, malaria and other vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and polio.

Displacement in East and Southern Africa increased by almost 15 percent due to climate impacts such as floods and droughts as well as escalating conflicts in neighbouring countries.

The crises have exposed children to early marriages and hazardous labour among others.

Nearly 47 million children are out of school in the mentioned regions.

“Eastern and Southern Africa is home to millions of children who face extraordinary challenges,” Kadili said.

– CAJ News