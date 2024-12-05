Collaborations keep aid workers in Sudan connected

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – SUDAN’S National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC) and Sudatel are collaborating to provide connectivity to aid workers in the war-torn country.

These partnerships come amid the civil war devastating telecommunications infrastructure, leaving most of Sudan suffering connectivity outages and internet blackouts since the conflict began in early 2023.

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has intervened to keep aid workers connected so as to enhance their response to the crisis that has uprooted millions and led to outbreaks of diseases and hunger.

ETC disclosed that in efforts to improve resilience against connectivity issues, discussions with NTC had led to strategies for importing essential equipment such as radios and network infrastructure in small batches.

“ETC is continuing to collaborate closely with Sudatel on the undersea cable and local loop project,” said Richard Egwangu, ETC Coordinator.

In August, ETC successfully activated a 1Gbps dedicated undersea fibre connection in Port Sudan, seen as a breakthrough that laid a critical foundation for reliable internet connectivity to enhance communication, data exchange and overall operational efficiency across United Nations agencies and the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the country.

This has enabled ETC to expand the number of sites beyond Port Sudan to Al-Gedarif, Atbara, Dongola and Kassala.

Fourteen sites are now connected. Insecurity has stalled expansion to other regions.

In another negative development, ETC has received no funding from donors in 2024, failing to meet its US$6,3-million target to continue its provision and expansion of shared ICT services in the north African country.

It has relied mostly on the US$2 million grant from the United States Aid Agency (USAID), carried over from 2023.

– CAJ News