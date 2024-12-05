Growth projected for Morocco’s EV market

from HUSSEIN HUSSAIN in CASABLANCA, Morocco

CASABLANCA, (CAJ News) – MOROCCO’S rising electric vehicles (EV) market is set for further growth after a collaboration between the country’s leading charge point operator (CPO) and greentech company.

Watt.ma, the CPO, has partnered Wattc to spearhead the growth.

Watt.ma utilises WattsC’s proprietary software to streamline the management of EV charging infrastructure, ensuring real-time monitoring, efficient maintenance scheduling, and seamless operator contract oversight.

The companies said this partnership enabled Watt.ma’s clients to deliver reliable, scalable and efficient EV charging solutions that meet the needs of Morocco’s growing EV market.

Watt.ma manages a network of more than 370 EV charging stations for 150 businesses across the North African country.

It is thus anticipated that the collaboration between Watt.ma and WattsC highlights the synergy between innovative technology and operational expertise and by empowering Watt.ma with cutting-edge tools, WattsC is helping to shape a sustainable EV ecosystem in Morocco.

Salah-eddine Laassila, spokesperson for WattsC, said, “Watt.ma’s network of 370+ EV charging stations is a testament to how technology can transform infrastructure management.”

“At WattsC, we are proud to support Watt.ma’s operations, ensuring their clients can provide reliable and accessible EV charging services across Morocco,” the official added.

In addition to technology solutions, WattsC offers EV charging hardware through its online platform, supporting businesses in expanding Morocco’s green mobility infrastructure.

Statista projects the EV market in Morocco to grow by 8,97 percent between 2024 and 2029, resulting in a market volume of US$164,9 million in 2029.

