MTN readies network for festive season traffic

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN is enhancing its network capacity to support increased traffic during the festive season.

It is capaciting the network in high density areas and tourist hotspots in order to carry increased voice and data traffic during the period.

Operations are underway to cater for additional coverage and capacity requirements in selected hotspots.

This includes the network optimisation along major routes including the N1 which connects Cape Town and the Limpopo, the N3 which links Gauteng and Durban, the N12 which connects Johannesburg and the Garden Route, the N2 which links Cape Town, Mthatha and Durban, the N4 which joins Pretoria and Mozambique and the N7, which is the artery between Cape Town and Namibia.

Ernest Paul, General Manager: Governance, Quality and Service Creation at MTN SA, said they had embarked on a multi-pronged festive season network optimisation drive to improve network capacity and quality in key nodes in order to ensure that our customers enjoy not only seamless network experience but also experience superior service quality on applications enabled by the network.

“We will be working very closely with our vendor partners to monitor network and service performance around the clock in near real time, and senior management and regional staff will be on standby to attend to any technical issues that may arise,” Paul said.

MTN said it would also track its network performance on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day when demand was expected to peak.

– CAJ News