FIFA Club World: Four teams carry African hopes:

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE African continent football fraternity will have their eyes glued on four club representatives drawn against toughest FIFA Club World Cup

groupings.

In the Club World Cup draw conducted on Thursday night, all Africa’s four football giants have been pitted against high profile European and South American counterparts in a development likely to test how far the continent’s football development has reached.

The continent’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) is represented by Egypt’s highly capped Al Ahly, Morocco’s Wydad AC, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns as well as Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

While African clubs might be underdogs against the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Chelsea, Benfica, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, among other top global names, the draw comes after Africa’s Morocco surprised many when they reached FIFA world cup semi-final stage, a move likely to come in handy as a huge source of inspiration for the continent’s football clubs.

If Morocco reached the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, what stops the African teams from doing exceedingly?

Below is the full fixture.

Group A:

Palmeiras (Brazil), Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt), Inter Miami (USA)

Group B:

Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Vrazil), Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C:

Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Auckland City (New Zealand)

Group D:

Flamengo (Brazil), Chelsea (England), Club Leon (Mexico), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

Group E:

River Plate (Argentina), Inter Milan (Italy), CF Monterrey (Mexico), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Group F:

Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan HD (Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G:

Man City (England), Juventus (Italy), Wydad AC (Morocco), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)

Group H:

Real Madrid (Spain), FC Salzburg (Austria), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), CF Pachuca (Mexico).

– CAJ News