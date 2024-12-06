Police stop students’ meeting with Lungu

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA police have stopped a meeting between former president, Edgar Lungu, and tertiary students that allege plans by the current government to stop Lungu from contesting the next elections.

This indicates the rising apprehension not only ahead of the 2026 polls but leading to Monday when the Constitutional Court is to deliver judgement on Lungu’s eligibility.

Students from various colleges and universities had planned to meet Lungu at a Lusaka hotel to express their solidarity with him in his legal tussles.

“No Lungu, No Election in 2026,” the students chanted before they were dispersed.

“You cannot let the courts hear matters that have been settled four times. This is abuse of the court process,” said a student leader.

Zambia Police Service (ZPS) confirmed the meeting set for Thursday (yesterday) was “interrupted.”

Police said the meeting, chaired by Raphael Nakachinda, Secretary General of Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF), was interrupted after police acted upon receiving information about the gathering.

“The intervention occurred before Mr Lungu could address the assembly,” Rae Hamoonga, police Public Relations Officer, said.

“The organisers and attendees were advised to follow established protocols by notifying the police before conducting such public gatherings,” Hamoonga said.

Despite accusations that police were partisan towards the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of President Hakainde Hichilema, Hamoonga said ZPS was committed to ensuring public safety and upholding the rule of law.

“We urge all citizens to adhere to legal procedures when organizing public assemblies and to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to maintain peace and order,” he added.

Chizombe Michelo, said to be an ally of Hichilema, is challenging the eligibility of Lungu in court.

It is out of the ordinary that the Constitutional Court has no fewer than three times before deemed Lungu eligible.

The final authority on constitutional matters previously reaffirmed that the two years Lungu served after then President Michael Sata’s death in 2014 did not constitute a full presidential term.

Thus, according to the law, Lungu’s only term was between 2016 and 2021 when Hichilema defeated him.

The fact that the Constitutional Court agreed to look into the eligibility issue thus fuel the allegations that the current president has “hijacked” the judiciary.

“This attempt raises serious concerns about political interference in the judiciary, especially as no new evidence has been presented to justify reopening a matter that the courts have already resolved,” said analyst, Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma.

Hichilema recently dismissed some judges that critics believe will rule in favour of Lungu.

Critics point out the axed judges had dismissed Hichilema’s appeal of the 2016 outcome, which he claimed was rigged.

Hichilema, then an opposition leader, was elected in 2021 amid hopes by citizens that accused Lungu of autocracy and mismanaging the economy.

However, he is under pressure as the general feeling is that Hichilema’s government is shrinking democratic space and the economy is worse off.

– CAJ News