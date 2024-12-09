Death toll surpasses 100 in Mozambique protests

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE number of civilians killed during the ongoing protests in Mozambique has reportedly exceeded 100.

This coincides with fresh allegations of an attempt to assassinate the main opposition Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) leader Venancio Mondlane, who is disputing the October 9 election outcome.

Lawlessness on the part of civilians and security forces is escalating.

Some plain-clothes police have reportedly been killed by fellow officers mistaking them for civilians and while deaths have been commonplace during the weeks-long post-election protests.

Thus, the crisis has assumed a new, grim dimension in recent days.

This past weekend, unofficial statistics indicated 104 civilians have been killed since opposition leader Mondlane called for protests after allegations the results announced by the Mozambique Electoral Commission (or CNE) for the elections were fraudulent.

This past weekend, he made new allegations of an attempt on his life.

In recent days, in addition to some offices of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) burnt, protesters have barricaded roads linking to the capital Maputo, as well as the main highway between Mozambique and South Africa.

A professor died on the spot after being reportedly shot by security forces during protests in Nampula. He was caught in the crossfire.

In response to police detaining some civilians, people kidnapped officers in Maputo.

Police relented and released the protesters, leading to the civilians freeing the abducted officers.

In the terror-prone Cabo Delgado, demonstrators destroyed the statue of General Alberto Chipando, the man that in 1964 spearheaded the war against colonialism by Portugal.

A statue of outgoing president, Filipe Nyusi, was earlier destroyed in Maputo.

Academic Wilker Dias, has filed a lawsuit against police and the Ministry of Interior over the killing of civilians.

“The lawsuit is well underway and we already have the first hearing in sight,” he said.

Police have reported alleged plans by protesters to attack state assets.

“Such premeditated attacks and destruction will merit due reaction from the defence and security forces,” warned Orlando Mudumane, police spokesperson.

