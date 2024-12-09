Islamist attacks surging in northern Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – WHILE focus is on the worsening post-election protests in Mozambique, the insurgency by Islamist groups is escalating north of the country.

Cabo Delgado province is the epicentre of the terror as the non-state armed groups clash with joint Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) and Government Security Forces (GSF).

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that during October, there were ten attacks by Islamists against civilians, which resulted in 21 fatalities, numerous injuries and the abduction of 17 civilians.

Statistics for November are under compilation.

The districts most affected by violence were the districts of Macomia, Mocímboa da Praia, and Muidumbe which face high levels of vulnerability of humanitarian needs.

The attacks led to the suspension of humanitarian activities and movement restrictions in some areas with one humanitarian partner suspending much of its life-saving aid operations in Macomia, Metuge, Nangade, Quissanga, Mueda, Muidumbe and Mocímboa da Praia districts.

A United Nations-led security assessment mission planned for Mbau was suspended due to increased insecurity.

OCHA reports that the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) also complicated humanitarian access, with five reported incidents in Macomia and Mocímboa da Praia districts.

In Mbau a cargo vehicle hit an IED, killing two civilians and injuring four others.

Thousands have been killed in the resource- rich northern Mozambique, since the conflict began in 2017.

– CAJ News