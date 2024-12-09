Makwane appointed new Google director for SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GOOGLE has appointed Kabelo Makwane as the new country director for South Africa.

The appointment is effective January 6 in 2025.

Makwane is to take over from Dr Alistair Mokoena, who served from April 2020 to July 2024.

Makwane has over 20 years in the technology space, joining Vodacom Business, where he led the cloud, hosting, and security sectors.

Previously, he worked at Accenture and Microsoft, including roles in Nigeria and public sector management.

Makwane holds an MBA from Wits Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

– CAJ News