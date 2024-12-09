McDonald’s Grimace bids farewell to South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GRIMACE, McDonald’s purple character, has bid farewell to South Africa.

This after a memorable appearance as the character brought his signature magic to the Blitzboks, who secured their first home victory in nine years at the HSBC SVNS Cape Town tournament.

In a thrilling final at the DHL Stadium, the Blitzboks defeated France 26-14, giving fans a historic and unforgettable moment.

The tournament is a highlight of Cape Town’s sporting calendar, but it became even more special with Grimace’s involvement.

Fans were treated to an atmosphere of excitement and unity as rugby enthusiasts celebrated the Blitzboks’ success and the playful energy that Grimace brought to the day.

His presence is said to have underscored the power of sport to bring people together, creating shared moments of joy and celebration across the stadium.

Grimace’s South African journey was not limited to the rugby field.

From exploring iconic South African places such as Vilakazi Street in Soweto to marveling at the wonders of uShaka Marine World in Durban, Grimace is said to have immersed himself in the country’s vibrant culture.

“Grimace’s visit to South Africa has been about unity, joy and unforgettable moments,” said Sechaba Motsieloa, McDonald’s South Africa spokesperson.

“His farewell in Cape Town coinciding with the Blitzboks’ incredible victory was truly special. It’s clear his magic touched the team, and we couldn’t be happier to have been part of this celebration.”

– CAJ News