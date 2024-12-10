Australia probes bribery in Congolese lithium project

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – AUSTRALIAN authorities are investigating allegations of bribery related to the Manono Lithium Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

AVZ Minerals Limited is accused of improper conduct in the Central African country.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has executed search warrants in respect of AVZ previously obtained legal advice in relation to the management of the bribery and corruption risk associated with doing business in the DRC.

That advice was leaked to and reported by the media in February 2023.

“Accusations have been made in the media that persons representing AVZ have engaged in bribery,” read a statement.

“These accusations have been generic and have not identified any specific conduct.”

AVZ denies that it has engaged in bribery.

“To the best of AVZ’s knowledge, no representatives of AVZ have engaged in bribery,” it stated.

AVZ coincidentally advised that Non-Executive Director, Dr Casta Tungaraza, had resigned due to personal health reasons.

“Dr Tungaraza’s resignation is in no way linked to the Australian Federal Police investigation,” the company stated.

– CAJ News