Cyclone 4 lurks over Indian Ocean

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – TROPICAL Cyclone 4 is to make landfall in Mauritius this week.

It is the latest in a series of phenomena in the Indian Ocean island.

As of Tuesday, the cyclone was tracking west-northwestward across the ocean, towards Agalega. The system was around 1 148 km (713 miles) north-northeast of the capital, Port Louis.

The storm is forecast to weaken into a moderate tropical storm and make landfall over northern Diana region in Madagascar late Friday.

The system is likely to weaken into a tropical depression across the Mozambique Channel before making a close approach to Mayotte late Saturday.

Mayotte is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique.

“Some uncertainty remains in the track and intensity forecast. Changes could occur in the coming hours and days,” Crisis24 noted.

Moderate to heavy showers with thunderstorms and strong winds are predicted, as well as rough seas with swells.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services provided the forecast.

There are fears the violent weather could trigger localized business, transport and utility disruptions, rendering some bridges or roadways impassable.

Flight disruptions at regional airports and temporary closures of ports are also possible.

– CAJ News