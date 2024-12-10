Ex-president Lungu barred from Zambia election

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – TENSIONS are at an all-time high in Zambia after the Constitutional Court barred former president, Edgar Lungu, from contesting the next election.

On Tuesday, the court ruled in favour of a petition by a supporter of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) against the leader of the Patriotic Front (PF).

This decision enhances the prospects of current president, Hakaiande Hichilema, of re-election, as Lungu had in recent months emerged as his main rival for the 2026 poll.

The judgement has sparked celebration by the ruling party and angered the opposition, which alleges Hichilema’s government is dictatorial and has “hijacked” the judiciary.”

No less than three times before has the Constitutional Court ruled in favour of Lungu’s participation, considering he first assumed power in 2014 after the death of Michael Sata. Initially, the courts ruled that did not constitute a term.

Lungu won in 2016 and was defeated in 2021. Thus, according to the constitution he served a single term.

However the Constitutional Court has ruled him ineligible.

Lungu has filed a fresh petition to the Constitution Court.

He has directed his lawyers, Makebi Zulu Advocates and Ellis & Company, to pursue the challenge.

“We have expressed deep concerns regarding the independence and autonomy of the judiciary. The status of the judiciary remains our primary concern,” said Raphael Nakacinda, PF Secretary General.

In Lusaka, the capital, the UPND Women’s Wing exploded in jubilation.

There were similar celebrations in the Northern Province.

Analyst, Brian Polombwe, however did not rule out the chances of PF bouncing back in 2026.

“Lungu still has influence,” he said.

“PF is not short of leaders. In 2026, Hichilema and his corrupt ministers will be retired,” the analyst argued.

“The judges are lucky because despite them playing partisan politics we hope to bring in a government that will respect the judiciary for once and not treat them like toys.”

– CAJ News