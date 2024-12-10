Ghana globally lauded for holding credible elections

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) has hailed the just-ended Ghana general elections, which underlined the West African country as a beacon of democracy.

Official results have not been announced but already, the ruling party has conceded defeat and relations with the incoming party are cordial.

This paves way for a peaceful transfer of power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of outgoing president, Nana Akufo-Addo, to National Democratic Congress (NDC) party of the president-elect, John Mahama.

Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), congratulated the people of Ghana for their conduct during elections this past weekend.

He said the sense of responsibility demonstrated by all stakeholders, and the commitment of all the candidates, and leaders of political parties to ensuring that peace and security prevailed during the entire electoral process, was once more a significant step towards consolidating the country’s democratic achievements.

These will be cited as a model of political maturity and pragmatism, the envoy said.

Simão commended the main losing candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, the current Vice President, for his concession and called Mahama to congratulate him.

“The UN, in coordination with regional partners, will continue to support the people of Ghana towards consolidating democracy and prosperity,” Simão assured.

Mahama and his party had been voted out of power in 2016, and the latest outcome confirms their comeback.

– CAJ News