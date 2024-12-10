More war crimes emerge in Sudan

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) have been urged to deploy a mission to protect civilians in Sudan as the war escalates.

The latest crisis has emerged in Habila and Fayu, two towns in the South Kordofan state.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed scores of civilians, and injured, raped, and abducted many others in waves of attacks, Human Rights Watch said.

These attacks on mainly ethnic Nuba residents, which had not been widely reported, constitute war crimes, the organisation said.

“The RSF’s abuse of civilians in South Kordofan is emblematic of continuing atrocities across Sudan,” said Jean-Baptiste Gallopin, senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“These new findings underscore the urgent need for the deployment of a mission to protect civilians in Sudan,” the official added.

RSF is involved in a war with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), with thousands killed and millions displaced.

Peace has been elusive since the overthrow of then president, Omar Hassan al-Bashir, in a military operation in 2019.

Millions have fled to neighbouring countries that are going through their own crises.

