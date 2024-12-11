Congolese wanted for murder of UN, US personnel

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE United States has sanctioned four nationals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for their role in the 2017 murder of a US citizen, United Nations expert and a colleague as well as three locals.

Jean Kutenelu Badibanga, Gérard Kabongo, Evariste Ilunga Lumu and Mérovée Mutombo are designated under the Global Criminal Justice Rewards Programme ( GCJRP).

Michael Sharp, a US citizen with a long history of humanitarian work, and Zaida Maria Catalán, a dual Swedish/Chilean national, were killed while investigating the conflict in the Kasai region between the Armed Forces of the DRC and an armed militia group, as well as allegations of UN sanctions evasion.

This is the first reward proposal under the GCJRP for a war crimes trial taking place in a domestic court.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said it was critical that the present whereabouts of the suspects be determined and that they appear before the DRC High Military Court to face the charges against them.

He said lasting peace in the DRC depended on justice for victims and accountability for those responsible for human rights abuses and violations—past and present.

“All those involved in violence should know that the United States remains committed to justice and accountability for atrocities, including against local civilians and international humanitarian workers,” Blinken said.

Through the GCJRP, the Department of State offers rewards of up to $5 million for information that leads to the arrest, transfer or conviction of certain foreign individuals who are wanted for war crimes, genocide, or crimes against humanity.

The programme is one of the department’s foremost tools in fighting impunity for atrocity crimes worldwide and supporting justice institutions, having contributed to more than 20 cases and paid out more than $8 million over its lifetime.

– CAJ News