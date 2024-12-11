Madagascar holds elections amid apprehension

from MARIO RAJOMAZANDRY in Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar Bureau

ANTANANARIVO, (CAJ News) – THE volatile Indian Ocean island of Madagascar today (Wednesday) holds elections amid fears of vote rigging and lack of service delivery.

This after authorities extended voters’ registration date through December 4 for the municipal elections as the citizens elect mayors and councilors in 1 695 municipalities.

In the capital Antananarivo, seven candidates are running, including Harilala Ramanantsoa of the ruling “All Together With Andry Rajoelina” (IRMAR) coalition, who will notably face Tojo Ravalomanana, son of the former president, Marc Ravalomanana.

There, potential hotspots include Place du 13 Mai, Avenue de l’Independance, Mahamasina stadium and the University of Antananarivo’s Ankatso campus.

The campaign ended on Monday, without any significant disruptions being reported. However, the opposition has warned of alleged voter fraud after authorities extended voters’ registration date through December 4.

“Election periods in Madagascar are typically disruptive, with disputed results often leading to civil unrest,” Crisis24 reminded.

Parliamentary polls were held in May, with IRMAR securing 46 seats, or 41,75 percent of the election.

There were allegations of fraud.

Same allegations emerged in late 2023 when incumbent Rajoelina (aged 50) won with 58,96 percent of the vote.

Security forces are prone to use brute force, especially during street protests in support of opposition candidates in the second-largest island country in the world.

Latest elections are being held amid power and water shortages in the nation of 31,9 million people, which gained independence from France in 1960.

Security forces have brutally responded to service delivery protests.

– CAJ News