MTN microgrid initiative delivers renewable energy

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has announced the sponsorship of a microgrid initiative in Orange Farm, in a landmark effort to bridge the gap between energy access and digital inclusion.

The initiative is in one of the country’s largest and most underserved communities, west of Johannesburg.

The mobile operator hopes the project is to bring renewable energy, internet connectivity and new economic opportunities to the area, addressing critical socio-economic challenges.

With over 70 000 households in Orange Farm, access to affordable and reliable electricity has been a persistent challenge.

“This initiative goes beyond providing renewable energy and connectivity – it’s about empowering people to take ownership of their future,” said Keabetswe Mabe, MTN South Africa’s General Manager of Sustainability and B-BBEE.

“Through this microgrid solution, we’re addressing multiple challenges at once: unemployment, poverty, and inequality. This is what MTN’s Ambition 2025 is all about – driving progress for people, the planet, and growth.”

B-BBEE stands for Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment, a South African policy and legislative framework that aims to address economic inequalities created by apartheid.

MTN’s sponsorship will see the microgrid solution being implemented in partnership with Ukukubona connecting 96 homes and switching on the lights for the first time.

Ukukubona, the non-profit organisation, will supply locally sourced materials for the project, further boosting economic activity in the region.

Additionally, the infrastructure will be remotely monitored, ensuring efficient operations and swift maintenance.

– CAJ News