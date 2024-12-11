Sudden violence erupts after landmark Ghana elections

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – ACTS of violence have suddenly erupted in Ghana, days after peaceful elections brought ex-president, John Dramani Mahama, back into office.

This lawlessness is a major dent to what has been a peaceful poll process and is a blemish towards a peaceful transfer to power in the West African country synonymous with stability.

State offices and installations came under attack late on Tuesday, with culprits not identified but thought to be those of the outgoing ruling party, New Patriotic Party (NPP) that lost the weekend elections to Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mahama addressed the apprehensive nation late on Tuesday as days of calm suddenly turned turbulent.

“While it is unclear who is behind these attacks, I condemn them in no uncertain terms. These acts must cease immediately,” he said.

“As I said during my post-declaration speech, I urge the youth not to vent their frustration in criminal enterprises. Instead, they must channel their anger and frustration into the positive enterprise of resetting and rebuilding our beloved nation,” Mahama said.

The president-elect called on the administration of the outgoing president, Nana Akufo-Addo to address the acts of lawlessness and pleaded for calm from citizens.

“We have fought hard for change. Now is the time to demonstrate our commitment to building the Ghana we want through unity and understanding,” Mahama said.

The Electoral Commission on Tuesday announced the 66-year old ex-president won 56,55 percent of the vote.

While the election was largely peaceful, fatalities have been reported in separate incidents in the regions of Akomadan, Ashanti, Central, Damongo, Kasoa, Nyankpala, Northern and Savannah.

On Monday, police announced that 89 suspects were arrested during the electoral period for offenses such as vandalism and looting.

This is despite the main candidate, Mhamadu Bamuwiah, conceding defeat.

– CAJ News