Sumsub adds African languages to software development kit

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE verification and monitoring platform, Sumsub, has added Hausa, Swahili and Zulu languages to its web software development kit (SDK) platform.

Hausa is prominent in Nigeria, Swahili in East Africa while Zulu is much noticeable in Southern Africa.

The languages add to Arabic, English, French and Portuguese, thus making user and business verification available in seven languages widely spoken across the African continent.

“By adding Swahili, Zulu and Hausa to our Web SDK verification platform, we are showing our dedication to meeting the region’s specific needs,” said Hannes Bezuidenhout, Sumsub’s Vice President of Sales for Africa.

The executive noted Africa was a vibrant and diverse market, with each country presenting unique opportunities for business expansion.

Bezuidenhout added they had started with the three indigenous languages, but was working on further expanding this list to make sure that in the future, more users from Africa would be able to access services in their native tongue.

“This initiative reflects Sumsub’s mission to provide high-quality verification services that empower businesses to grow while protecting users from digital fraud,” Bezuidenhout said.

Sumsub has over 2 500 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

According to Sumsub’s 2024 Identity Fraud Report, the average identity fraud rate in Africa increased by 167 percent from 2023 to 2024, combined with a noticeable deepfake growth of 393 percent yearly across the region.

The firm believes these trends highlight both the growth of the online economy and the urgent need for robust fraud prevention and verification solutions.

