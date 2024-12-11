Zambia finalises creation of DNA database

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA’S quest for a national Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) population database has gone a step further with an exercise to collect DNA samples among the Ngoni-speaking people of Eastern province.

They are among the most populous tribes in the Southern African country of over 70 ethnic groups.

The National Forensic Authority (NFA) conducted the exercise to collect DNA samples among the Ngoni this week.

The exercise drew participants from Chipata, Chipangali and Kasenengwa districts in the chiefdoms under Chiefs Maguya, Madzimawe, Mshawa, Mzamane and Saili.

Prof. Lawson Simapuka, Executive Director of the NFA, noted the exercise was a milestone in part of the continuous activity to create the National DNA population database, which commenced in 2019.

The project aims to offer technology-based state-of-the-art analysis of DNA evidence in the resolution of sexual and other violent crimes, especially those perpetrated against children, women and other vulnerable groups.

“So far, all the major ethnic groups in Zambia have been covered,” Simapuka said.

He expressed gratitude to the traditional leaders who welcomed the team of forensic scientists during the exercise and the local participants for willingly taking part in the scheme.

The Forensic DNA Laboratory is a joint collaboration featuring the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, National Forensic Science and Biometrics Department, and the United Nations (UN) in Zambia.

The UN has hailed the exercise as a “gamechanger” in strengthening the forensic system in Zambia and a boost especially to girls and women who fall victim to sexual offences.

– CAJ News