Mozambique elections death toll surpasses 110

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE death toll during ongoing post-poll protests in Mozambique has reached 110.

Some 34 people have been killed in the last week alone, according to Amnesty International.

“Enough is enough,” said Khanyo Farise, Amnesty Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa.

The activist noted the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo)-led government had neither revealed the official results nor ended its bloody crackdown on protesters since the October 9 polls.

“The world must condemn this state violence and take action to end it,” Farise said.

Amnesty International has repeatedly called on the international community, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU), to take action to end the crisis.

Yet belief is that both organizations remain silent on the government of Mozambique’s assault on protesters.

“Instead of demanding an end to these growing human rights violations, SADC has only sent condolences to people who lost lives and were injured while declaring the elections ‘peaceful’,” Farise said.

Security forces have shot at least 329 people, including children and bystanders. Police have arbitrarily arrested more than 3 500 people.

Venancio Mondlane, now exiled, claims he won the elections ahead of FRELIMO candidate, Daniel Chapo.

– CAJ News