MTN updates roaming package with Travel eSIM

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN, in partnership with KnowRoaming, has introduced the Travel eSIM that allows customers to purchase data bundles while roaming.

It is anticipated to provide a simple and cost-effective way to manage international data usage effectively limiting possible bill shock.

Now, South Africans can now enjoy the benefits of even more affordable data roaming rates while travelling across over 150 destinations with the Travel eSIM.

The Travel eSIM is a complementary service to MTN’s existing International Roaming Data options and offers data bundles ranging from 1GB to 20GB, with pricing tailored to each country.

The service also provides customers with regional multi-country data bundles for those customers who travel across multiple countries in one trip.

“With a simple installation and a sign-up process that takes less than five minutes, Travel eSIM offers customers seamless internet connectivity in selected countries, giving them the freedom to choose from various country-specific or regional data roaming bundles. The service is entirely digital, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card,” said Jason Probert, General Manager: Digital Services at MTN South Africa.

Travel eSIM is data-only, allowing customers to use it for internet-based services such as WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook.

– CAJ News