Decrease in journalists killed in conflict

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AT least 68 journalists and media workers have been killed in the line of duty so far in 2024.

More than 60 percent of the killings took place in countries in conflict, the highest percentage in more than ten years, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

“I call on all states to step up and ensure the protection of media workers, in accordance with international law,” said UNESCO’s Director-General, Audrey Azoulay.

Of the 42 journalist killings in countries in conflict, 18 took place in Palestine, four in Ukraine and Colombia, three each in Iraq, Lebanon, Myanmar and Sudan while one each in Syria, Chad, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Overall, the killings of journalists and media workers (68) decreased compared to 2023 (74) and 2022 (88), although several cases are still being verified by UNESCO, in line with its working method.

The decrease was notably driven by a drop in the numbers of journalists killed outside of countries in conflict, with 26 deaths. This was the lowest total in sixteen years.

UNESCO’s figures are based upon the cases recorded by leading international press freedom organisations.

– CAJ News