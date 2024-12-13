SA welcome record numbers this festive season

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AIRPORTS Company South Africa (ACSA) announces it is fully prepared to welcome large volumes of travelers nationwide during the festive season.

ACSA’s peak travel season officially began at the end of October and will continue until the end of March 2025.

The company has ramped up its operations to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for passengers.

“We are looking forward to welcoming passengers at our airports this festive season,” Mpumi Mpofu, ACSA Chief Executive Officer, said.

“The last year has been marked by incredible gains for the company, and we are now well-positioned to ensure that the influx of travelers flows smoothly through our terminals. Our team has worked tirelessly to improve our facilities and services, as well as to enhance collaboration with key partners, ensuring a hassle-free experience for everyone.”

The festive season is expected to bring significant passenger movement, especially at South Africa’s busiest airports.

O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) has forecasted a peak traffic period between December 13 and 19.

The busiest day during this week is forecast for December 13, with 598 aircraft movements and 67 179 passengers expected to depart and arrive.

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) will experience its busiest week between December 16 and 22, with the latter busiest day, forecasting 260 aircraft movements and 36 272 passengers.

King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) expects its busiest period to fall between December 16 and 22, with the former set to see 19 407 passengers and 125 aircraft movements.

ACSA is soon to deliver on a R21,7 billion (US$1,2 billion) capital expenditure plan that includes key projects at O.R. Tambo, which will enhance the airport’s cargo capacity.

– CAJ News