Stiff contest for ZIFA presidency

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – FORMER Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa, and several former national team players are among the big names vying for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) chairmanship position.

The ZIFA elective congress will take place on 25th January 2025 in the capital, Harare.

Among other big football names to contest for presidency includes former Manchester City forward Benjani Mwaruwari, former Highlanders and Dynamos midfielder Makwinji Soma-Phiri, and Harlington Shereni, who played for Dynamos before moving to Europe to play for Delemont in Switzerland and Istres in the French Ligue 2.

Other ZIFA presidential aspirants comprise Nqobile Magwizi, Twine Phiri, Phillimon Machana, Farai Jere, Marshall Gore, Martin Kweza and Themba Mliswa respectively.

Although the nation clamoured for Peter Ndlovu’s name, the Mamelodi Sundowns manager opted out.

The ZIFA presidential race will see the new leader thrust to transform the fortunes of football development from grassroots level up to the senior national teams.

Other readily available positions for the contest include two vice presidents, and six board members.

– CAJ News