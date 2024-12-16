Divisions deepen in the EFF

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE latest round of divisions within the leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is a major setback in the quest to revive its fortunes, which took a knock at the elections earlier this year.

At the elective congress held at the weekend in Johannesburg, divisions between leader, Julius Malema, and its popular ex-spokesman, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, were palpable, even though the latter did not attend.

In November, it emerged Ndlozi had been barred from attending the conference, due to growing pressure for him to be elected to the EFF’s top six leadership positions, but the party denied this.

Ndlozi’s absence at the conference, also called the National People’s Assembly (NPA) seemed to give credence to the reports while other sources claimed he had snubbed the event in protest.

Malema was irritated on Saturday when the media asked about the absence of his seemingly now former right-hand man.

“He is not here. It is not in our interest to entertain such nonsense,” he snapped.

“The organisation will show them that EFF is bigger than all of them,” Malema continued.

There has been speculation of a fallout between the two men, but Ndlozi has never responded.

He is seen as closer to Melama’s former deputy, Floyd Shivambu, who quit EFF in August.

Shivambu led a mass defection of members of the party to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party of former president of South Africa and the African National Congress (ANC), Jacob Zuma.

Speculation has been rife over the months that Ndlozi was also heading to the party and the tensions this past weekend fuelled the rumours after some EFF criticised Malema for his remarks.

Malema is accused of being a dictator running the formation with an iron fist.

This past weekend at the elective conference, he was set to be elected president for a third five-year term, amid accusations he had again consolidated his power by ensuring his loyalists attained positions in the top six, including the deputy president.

The May elections were a blow to the EFF after it lost its position as South Africa’s third largest party to the MK, which had only been formed for months.

Malema conceded MK had contributed to EFF’s decline.

EFF policies are seen as resonating with the youth, a majority in South Africa, a country said to comprise the most unequal societies in Africa.

Policies include the expropriation of white owned land without compensation, nationalization of mines, banks and other strategic sectors of the economy.

Critics point out that despite the end of apartheid in the early 1990s, the South African economy is still controlled by the minority white.

EFF’s weekend conference was held under the theme, “Defend, Rebuild and Advance the Struggle for Economic Freedom.”

Some 2 026 delegates attended, representing a turnout of 90 percent.

“It’s a show of a strong, solid and organised organisation. The normal you get is 65 percent, if you did well, 70 percent,” said Marshal Dlamini.

Voting is set for Sunday evening.

– CAJ News