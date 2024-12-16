SACP going solo could hurt ANC at elections

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE decision by the South African Communist Party (SACP) to participate in the next local government elections could further damage the prospects of the African National Congress (ANC).

Polls are to be held in 2026, and SACP, one of the members of the Tripartite alliance alongside ANC and the South African Congress of Trade Union (COSATU), has declared it will contest.

It has not contested previous elections, instead endorsing and backing ANC.

Its decision to challenge in 2026 thus is a major blow to the biggest party in South Africa, which has been losing its stranglehold on power in recent times amid splits and factionalism.

The alliance was formed in 1990 after the release of Nelson Mandela.

SACP ’s latest move is largely out of frustration with the ANC for entering a coalition government that includes the Democratic Alliance (DA), former oppressor, which is criticised for allegedly prioritising interests of the minority white.

The coalition, also known as the government of national unity (GNU) followed the ANC losing its majority, which had enjoyed since the first democratic elections in 1994.

“The coalition arrangement with the neo-liberal DA, under the so-called GNU, represents a betrayal of the National Democratic Revolution’s (NDR’s) transformative objectives,” said SACP secretary general Solly Mapaila.

COSATU, the country’s largest workers’ federation has previously expressed unhappiness with the ANC’s decision to work with the DA. In October, its stated protests against unemployment.

Going solo in the elections is a major development from the declarations of the just-ended SACP Fifth Special National Congress held in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

Madala Masuku, SACP First Deputy General Secretary, delivered the declarations by the 103-year party.

“The 2024 electoral loss of the ANC-led liberation forces’ majority represents a profound political setback for progressive forces,” SACP stated.

“The SACP’s decision to independently contest the 2026 local government elections is rooted in the need to address the crisis of representation facing the working class and poor.”

Fikile Mbalula, ANC Secretary-General, said, “When we raise issues within the alliance and criticise one another, let us not do so as though we are enemies.”

Critics largely blame ANC for the corruption, inequality and economic imbalances, which has contributed to its electoral fortunes waning.

Its performances in polls have also declined after factionalism led the splits.

The opposition Congress of the People (COPE), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), United Democratic Movement (UDM) and most recently uMkhonto weSizwe are breakaway parties from the ANC.

Such has been the close ties between the ANC and SACP that leaders of the communist party have served in cabinets.

Among these is its chairperson, Bonginkosi “Blade” Nzimamde, who is Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

– CAJ News