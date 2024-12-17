Banda caps fairytale year in style at CAF awards

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA is reveling at the crowning of footballer Barbara Banda as the African Women’s Player of the Year 2024.

The 24-year-old striker from Lusaka has been crowned at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

This crowning caps a sterling year for the player in her country’s colours as well as the United States-based Orlando Pride.

President Hkainde Hichilema led the celebrations on Monday evening.

Earlier, he had engaged in a virtual call with Banda.

Hichilema described Banda as “an extraordinary young woman and sports personality, whose humble beginnings and determination have allowed her to overcome adversity and achieve remarkable milestones.”

“She stands as a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance and unwavering focus on one’s goals and dreams, undeterred by distractions or idle chatter,” the proud Zambian president Hichilema said.

Banda is the second Zambian to be named Africa’s best. Kalusha Bwalya was the Men’s Player of the Year in 1988. He attended the awards in Morocco.

Meanwhile, also on Monday, Ademola Lookman of Nigeria and Italian side, Atalanta, was crowned the Men’s Player of the Year.

Emerse Fae was Coach of the Year for guiding Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations title.

Ronwen Williams of South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns side secured two awards – Goalkeeper of the Year and Men’s Interclub Player of the Year.

– CAJ News