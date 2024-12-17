Cyber crime surges at festive season

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is experiencing a surge of fraudulent activities aimed at social grant recipients this festive season.

Scammers are employing various tactics to deceive individuals into divulging personal information or transferring funds under false pretenses.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued an urgent alert to all beneficiaries regarding the surge.

“SASSA remains committed to protecting its beneficiaries and ensuring the safe and secure distribution of social grants,” said a SASSA spokesperson.

The publicist added, “We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.”

SASSA officials have identified several common scam tactics lately.

These include fake WhatsApp messages, phishing websites and card skimming.

Citizens are urged to safeguard personal information, verify official communication and report suspicious activity.

– CAJ News