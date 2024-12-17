Funds deficit derails response to Sudan crises

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – LACK of international funding to support the emergency response in Sudan has left humanitarian organisations struggling to cope.

After 21 months of conflict, Sudan is currently the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Over 11,2 million people have been forced to flee their homes, with 3 million leaving for neighbouring countries in South Sudan and Chad, which are also suffering their own crises.

Despite the scale of the crisis and the response needed to address the widespread suffering in Sudan, sufficient funding has not been provided.

Up to end of October, 56,6 percent of the US$2,7 billion needed for this year for the Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan was received.

“While the humanitarian community, and Concern, are doing what we can, there is too little funding and too few resources to meet the unprecedented needs,” said Reka Sztopa, Concern’s regional director.

The official spoke after returning from the border between Chad and Sudan.

“We all need to do more to ensure that the basic elements of life — food, water, shelter, health care and protection — are made available to everyone who has been displaced due to this conflict,” said Sztopa.

The levels of food insecurity, malnutrition and disease are soaring.

Almost 26 million people are experiencing acute hunger, with 755 000 facing famine-like conditions.

The above-average rainfall and historic flooding during this year’s rainy season have destroyed crops and contaminated water sources.

Cases of cholera and dengue fever are rising.

More than 70 percent of Sudan’s health clinics are not functioning.

