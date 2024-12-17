No festive season for restive Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE Mozambican government claims the banning of fireworks during this festive season is in the interest of public health.

In reality, this is a desperate effort to curb ongoing protests that have rocked the country since a disputed election held in early October.

“Importing, selling and handling of all types of pyrotechnic objects and fireworks is prohibited during the festive season, 2024/2025, due to the risk they pose to public health,” Taurai Inacio Tsama, the Director-General of Customs, has announced.

By doing so, the Southern African country joins a list of restive nations that have recently effected such a ban.

In Georgia, fireworks have been banned as the Eurasian country suffers pro-European Union protests. Demonstrators are accused of using fireworks to produce “makeshift weapons” against security.

Nigeria’ Federal Capital Territory (FCT), this past weekend banned the use of firecrackers, known locally as knockouts during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

However, in Nigeria, the ban of such during this part of the year is nothing new as it is part of efforts to curb terror attacks by the Islamist groups that have in the past intensified their attacks during the festivities.

Authorities here had a dilemma in their response as to whether this was gun fire or civilians being merry.

In Mozambique, the ban has been met with skepticism and derision.

“The government’s resolve to curtail the rights of civilians has reached desperate levels,” said a protester in the capital Maputo.

“So, all these years, people have been celebrating New Year and Christmas with fanfare, using fireworks…They have only realised this week that they are a public health hazard.”

Cídia Chissungo, the prominent activist, concurred.

“No democracy, no Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, no justice, no peace, no fireworks, just FRELIMO with their 70 percent ‘resounding’ victory,” she commented.

FRELIMO is the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique, which has ruled the southern African nation uninterrupted for 49 years since independence.

The announcement by the electoral commission that FRELIMO candidate (47) won 70,67 percent of the election raised allegations of electoral fraud and triggered street protests that have left more than 100 people dead.

Venâncio Mondlane, of the Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS), who officially secured 20.32 percent, has declared himself the rightful winner, called for protests and is now exiled, claiming attempts on his life.

Mondlane has previously been quoted as urging Mozambicans to forego the festive season and instead ramp up protests.

