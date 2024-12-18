Checkpoint announces major executive appointments

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CHECK Point Software Technologies has announced the transition of founder, Gil Shwed, into the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Nadav Zafrir is the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“Check Point embarks on a new chapter, with my transition into my new role as Executive Chairman and the appointment of Nadav as the company’s new CEO,” Shwed said.

“I have full confidence in the company’s strategy, strength, leadership and employees, and we will work together to ensure this new journey brings even more success than we’ve achieved so far,” Shwed said.

Most recently, Zafrir was the co-founder and managing partner at Team8, a company-building venture group focused on cyber security, data and artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and digital health.

Prior to Team8, he established the IDF’s Cyber Command and served as Commander of the elite Unit 8200, eventually retiring as a Brigadier General.

He is a board member of SolarEdge Technologies, after serving as chairman for five years, and has also served on the boards of 14 private cyber security companies.

“I am honored to join Check Point as its new CEO,” said Zafrir.

“To lead an iconic cyber security company at such a pivotal time for our industry is both a privilege and a profound responsibility.”

Check Point is a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions.

“I thank Gil for his confidence and visionary leadership and I am grateful to have him as a partner and mentor as our Chairman,” Zafrir concluded.

– CAJ News