Cyclone Chido wreaks havoc in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – AT least 34 people have died following the passage of Tropical Cyclone Chido in Mozambique.

No less than 319 others have been injured in affected areas of the disaster prone southern African country.

Almost 175 000 people have been affected and more than 11 000 homes have been destroyed, mostly in the Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa provinces.

It is the latest climatic disaster to ravage Mozambique, where such catastrophes are almost an annual occurrence.

The National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) has confirmed the fatalities and damage.

Customers in affected areas have suffered power blackouts. The Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) announced that electricity has been restored to most customers affected by Chido in the abovementioned provinces as well as Zambézia.

“EDM technical teams are on the ground, intervening in the network to gradually restore the system,” the power utility stated.

EDM noted severe weather rendered some places inaccessible, which contributed to the delay in restoring the supply.

Chido affected more than 90 000 children across Cabo Delgado after the storm made landfall on Sunday.

In addition to the large number of homes damaged, at least 186 classrooms were destroyed, and 20 health facilities impacted.

“Mozambique is considered one of the most affected countries in the world by climate change and children were already experiencing several life-threatening emergencies before Cyclone Chido, including conflict, drought, and disease outbreaks,” said Mary Louise Eagleton, United Nations Children’s representative in Mozambique.

Chido had earlier this week caused massive damage in Mayotte island, where 21 people have been confirmed dead while over 1 000 others are feared dead.

Mayotte, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique, is a department and region of France.

On Tuesday, the island imposed a 22h00-04h 00 curfew following the passage of Chido.

Across Eswatini and some parts of South Africa, severe weather is forecast, attributed to the cyclone.

Thunderstorms are accompanied by heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning and hail in these two countries that neighbour Mozambique.

The Eswatini Meteorological Service and South African Weather Service have issued warnings.

Southern Africa is bearing the brunt of climate change, with cyclones and droughts interchanging.

– CAJ News