Tech revolutionises recycling in SA

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AN innovative platform designed to optimise the carton recycling value chain South Africa has been launched.

Tetra Pak, a global food processing and packaging solutions leader, has unveiled the offering, called MAPA.SA.

Developed to tackle inefficiencies in the recycling sector, MAPA.SA is described as leveraging real-time data insights and advanced analytics to provide tailored solutions for stakeholders across the industry, driving more effective waste management.

Initial development of MAPA.SA began earlier this year, with full implementation by November.

By December 2024, the platform was to be fully operational, enabling it to access data-driven insights via the MAPA Console and Indicator Visualisation Dashboard.

“This marks a significant step forward in transforming recycling processes, reducing waste, and advancing sustainability in South Africa,” Tetra Pak’s Sustainability Manager, Masale Manoko, said.

Executives believe MAPA.SA is set to reshape the recycling landscape by addressing long-standing inefficiencies through a structured, data-driven approach.

Klaus Plenge, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Southern Africa, underscored the company’s commitment to boosting recycling rates and sustainability through this technological innovation.

“MAPA.SA aligns with our broader strategy to improve carton recyclability and foster a culture of sustainability. By actively engaging with consumers, retailers, and communities, we are making strides towards a greener future,” Plenge said.

The company reports that its R54 million (almost US$3 million) investment in collection systems and recycling infrastructure to date had already increased the recycling rate of Liquid Board Packaging (LBP) to over 20 percent in the first half of 2024.

“With a target of 28 percent by year-end and 40 percent by 2030, we are committed to expanding recycling capacity and driving meaningful change,” concluded Plenge.

– CAJ News