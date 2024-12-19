Lebanese nabbed for defrauding Chinese in Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIAN police have arrested a Lebanese/Zambian national for allegedly defrauding a Chinese businessman to the tune of about US$800 000.

Ali Hussein Yehia, aged 40, is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, following events that occurred between June and August 2021.

Simusokwe Kaziya, aged 36, a businessman, made the report on behalf of Jim Zhao, a Chinese national.

The report indicated that known persons obtained money amounting to $799 950 under the pretext of facilitating the purchase of containers of Mukula Timber from the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO), when in fact no such arrangement existed.

This week, police apprehended Yehia, a businessman, detained him and released on police bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga, cops spokesperson, said the Zambia Police Service (ZPS) continues to prioritise the investigation and prosecution of cases involving financial crimes to ensure that justice was served and perpetrators are held accountable.

“We urge members of the public to exercise due diligence when engaging in financial transactions and to promptly report any suspected fraudulent activities to the police,” he added.

– CAJ News