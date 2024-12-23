Church stampede for food ends in tragedy

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – TEN people have died while dozens others were injured in a church stampede for food relief in Maitama, Abuja, Nigerian over the weekend, police have confirmed.

According to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Public Relations Officer in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, Josephine Adeh, the fatalities occurred during Christmas food and clothes distribution at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama.

Adeh said out of the 10 deceased, four of them were children while eight others suffered varying degrees of injuries.

“Four of the injured had been treated and discharged, while the remaining victims are currently receiving medical care,” aid Adeh said.

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria spokesperson, Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh told journalists there were more than 3,000 villagers, including others from low-income residents from urban settlements that queued for food relief and clothes distribution.

Umoh said most of those thronged the church arrived as early as 04:00am instead of the scheduled times starting between 07:00am and 08:00am on Saturday.

Earlier, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu had informed the nation that there was another stampede at Okija in Anambra State many lives had been lost whilst hundreds others were injured.

– CAJ News