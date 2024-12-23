Tanzania introduces awards to boost tourism campaigns

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Arusha, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

ARUSHA, (CAJ News) – TANZANIA has embarked on an aggressive tourism campaign aimed at marketing the country locally, regionally and internationally.

The development was revealed by Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa at the inaugural launch of national awards for tourism and conservation in Arusha.

Majaliwa said the annual awards would recognize tourism and hospitality stakeholders that campaign for the country’s tourist destinations, promote the tourism services while ensuring effective management of national parks and game reserves.

He said the tourism and hospitality sector, which generates 25 percent of the country’s forex income would continue to implement reforms that boost industry.

Majaliwa revealed that to date Tanzania had recorded 96 percent increase of foreign tourist arrivals in the east African nation between 2021 and 2023 while stating tourism was the country’s main source of employment.

– CAJ News