Football galore this festive holiday

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DESPITE Christmas and New Year’s holidays being upon us, it will be business as usual for the South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams.

Crucial premiership games have been lined up during the long festive holiday break, including top drawer matches this afternoon pitting table toppers Mamelodi Sundowns battling out with the unpredictable AmaZulu FC in Durban on Tuesday.

Sundowns lead the 16-team league table with 24 points from nine matches played to date, while AmaZulu are in 13th position with nine points from their eight games.

Second placed Orlando Pirates host 12th positioned Marumo Gallants FC at Orlando Stadium in a match the Buccaneers cannot afford to lose if they wish to wrestle the Betway title from close rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Premiership teams will temporarily break on Christmas’ day before resuming over the weekend where the PSL lined games for both Saturday and Sunday.

“Well, during long holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s, football fans always love watching such matches ‘live’ on their big screens,” Miyetani Shivambu, a football fan, told CAJ News Africa.

Football galore nationwide will go as usual despite the long festive holiday, a development many fans embraced.

See full fixtures below:

TUESDAY, 24th DECEMBER 2024

Betway Premiership

AmaZulu FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns (15:00)

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants FC (15:00)

SATURDAY, 28th DECEMBER 2024

Golden Arrows vs Polokwane City (15:30)

Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns (15:30)

Sekhukhune United vs Marumo Gallants FC (17:45)

SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch FC (20:00)

SUNDAY, 29th DECEMBER 2024