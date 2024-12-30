SA calls for political stability in Mozambique

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s government of national unity (GNU) alliance partner, Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for urgent political stability and security in order for peace to return.

The calls barely comes a week the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) presidential candidate Daniel Chapo was declared the country’s new president ahead of opposition Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) leader Venancio Mondlane triggering new escalation in violence and political instability.

DA National Spokesperson, Willie Aucamp, said his party was deeply concerned with widespread violence, human rights violations, and destruction of private property, including that of South African citizens residing in Mozambique arguing such developments were raising fears of an imminent collapse of the country’s social order.

“The DA calls on all stakeholders, and in particular the Mozambican government, to take all steps to ensure the safety of South African residents and visitors and their property,” Aucamp said.

He said the Mozambican government was responsible for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of every person were safeguarded in the southern African country.

“The DA has already written to the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans (Angelina Motshekga) to request an urgent meeting to discuss the deteriorating security situation,” stated Aucamp.

He said the Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber (DA) had already given the DA his assurance that all South African nationals arriving at the border from Mozambique would be able to return home safely.

Aucamp called upon the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola to engage with his Mozambican counterpart in working towards a peaceful resolution.

– CAJ News