Sundowns enters 2025 on comfortable lead

by NJABULO MKHIZE

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DEFENDING champions Mamelodi Sundowns go into a New Year’s holiday on a comfortable lead with 30 points from 11 outings, a solid foundation they would like to maintain when the Betway Premiership resumes over weekend.

Although Sundowns, who beat Richards Bay 2 – 0 in KwaZulu Natal last weekend may not be active in the domestic premiership this weekend, the Chloorkop side will return to action on 22 January 2025 when they battle out with table anchors Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the capital.

Second placed Orlando Pirates, who struggled to beat a 10-man Magesi FC 0-1 in Polokwane over weekend will feature in the Betway Premiership on 8th January against Cape Town City in a match that promises a thriller.

The Buccaneers have amassed 27 points from the 10 games they played to date, trailing log leaders Sundowns with three points.

Third positioned Polokwane City returns to action on Sunday when they lock horns with Sekhukhune United in a Limpopo derby to be played at Polokwane Stadium.

Polokwane City boasts 21 points from 12 matches played making them a very competitive team to finish the league race among the top eight clubs.

Matches lined up for the weekend feature three games on Saturday and two others on Sunday that have potential to change the log table standing.

Full fixtures below:

Saturday, 4th JANUARY 2025

Betway Premiership

AmaZulu FC vs Golden Arrows (15:30)

TS Galaxy vs Magesi FC (15:30)

Marumo Gallants FCvs Richards Bay (20:00)

Sunday, 5th JANUARY 2025