Chad, Senegal want French troops out of their countries

AMADOU NDIAYE in Dakar & HAROUN MAHAMAT in N’Djamena

Africa Bureau

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – IT never rained but poured for the French government crises in the African continent.

This follows Chadian president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye demanding that the French troops immediately vacate their respective countries.

Chad gave a specific deadline for 31st January 2025 in which all French troops would have left the Central African country while Senegal demanded that all French soldiers should leave the West African nation when the year begins.

“I have instructed the minister of the armed forces to propose a new doctrine of cooperation in defense and security, involving, among other consequences, the end of all military presence of foreign countries in Senegal from 2025,” Faye said.

He said his country would not tolerate any presence of foreign military bases in a sovereign country like Senegal insisting it was time for the French troops to leave.

Echoing the same sentiments was the Chadian president Itno, who said was happy with the current withdrawal process of the French troops from his country.

“I welcome the withdrawal of the first wave of French forces stationed in Chad. Other waves will follow until the complete withdrawal on Jan. 31, 2025,” Deby said.

He added: “Any fight for independence or sovereignty has its sacrifices and we owe them for future generations, just as our elders made sacrifices, to bequeath us a standing country.”

– CAJ News