New wells boost Angola’s oil production

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – ANGOLA has witnessed an upsurge in oil and gas production following the commissioning of new oil wells, a senior government official has said.

The Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, praised the government of president João Lourenço of implementing various turnaround strategies that immensely contributed to the increase in oil and gas production.

Angola, which is Africa’s second largest oil producer after Nigeria, recorded new highs of 1.134 million barrels per day in the first three quarters of 2024.

This is an increase of 4 percent from daily average production of 1.11 million barrels in 2023, a development the southern African nation would seek to maximise on.

Azevedo stated the year 2025 would present an opportunity for Angola to increase the oil production to above 1 million barrels per day in order to meet domestic and international supply.

