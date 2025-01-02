SACP blames Ukraine war on US-NATO expansionist aggression

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa has squarely blamed the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies for the ongoing war in Ukraine citing the West’s “unprovoked” expansionist manoeuvres towards Russia.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) argued had it not been for the US and NATO’s provocative and security threatening moves towards Moscow, the Ukraine conflict could have not occurred.

“It was in pursuit of totalitarian control of the world, natural resources in all global regions and the entire global economy, and military domination, that the imperialist collective West provoked the war in Ukraine. Led by the United States, the imperialist collective West supported a coup in Ukraine, expanding eastwards, using Ukraine, with Russia as an immediate and China as the ultimate target,” SACP stated in their statement.

SACP, which is being led by secretary Solly Afrika Mapaila insisted that Russia acted accordingly in order to quash the threats that were aimed at distabilising its peace, security and geopolitical interests provoked by the US-NATO led aggression.

“Russia’s response underlined its capability to stand out against the imperialist bullies,” the SACP stated.

The ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict has reportedly claimed over a million lives of Ukrainian soldiers as the mighty Russian military now takes control of key Ukrainian regions as future buffer zones from US-NATO aggression.

SACP blamed the new global multipolarity on both the US and NATO arguing the global south always wanted peace as opposed to the collective West.

“The Russian anti-imperialist front in the war provoked by the collective imperialist West in Ukraine is another crucial factor in multipolarity developments,” the SACP said.

To date, the US’ Joe Biden administration spent more than $175 billion in sponsorship of the Ukrainian war while the NATO bloc contributed close to $100 billion in their proxy war against Russia.

The South African communists also praised the rise of China saying the move was good to neutralise the West’s threats to economic dominance, security, peace and stability.

SACP reiterated its call on the world’s working class to strengthen efforts in supporting the rising multipolar movement in order to succeed towards “a just” and “peaceful” world order that would render “imperialist exploitation” and “domination” as a thing of the past.

“To this end, the rise of China from the development advances and independence it has both realised and is able to exercise are a welcome and epoch-marking shift in global affairs.”

– CAJ News