SADC demands end to Mozambique crisis

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) region has called upon Mozambique rival political parties to end bloodshed with immediate effect urging dialogue to take the centre stage.

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation Troika Chairperson, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is also Tanzania’s president, said protests escalation and violent approach to the Mozambique crisis must be resolved peacefully.

“The SADC calls upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that escalate violence and unrest. The SADC stresses the importance of embracing peaceful and constructive dialogue as the preferred avenue to address grievances,” Hassan said.

She said the 16-member regional bloc was worried by continuous loss of people’s lives, injuries and property destruction.

“The current situation has also caused significant economic challenges for the nation, disrupted cross-border trade, and hindered the free movement of people,” Hassan said.

Protest escalation and violence worsened last week when the National Election Commission (CNE) confirmed the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) presidential candidate Daniel Chapo as the winner of the hotly disputed polls.

The main opposition Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) leader Venancio Mondlane vehemently rejected the outcome urging his supporters to take to the streets to demand what he calls “stolen vote”.

However, the SADC regional bloc pointed out it was ready to ensure peaceful resolutions were achieved at the expense of conflict.

“Our collective aspiration remains the restoration of harmony and stability in Mozambique, aligned with our shared vision of good governance, social cohesion and sustainable development in the region,” Hassan said.

Earlier on the SADC Chairman Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the president of Zimbabwe called upon parties involved in the conflict to respect the court’s ruling arguing the law was there to redress grievances while chatting the way forward for the country.

– CAJ News