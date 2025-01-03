Sundowns, Raja Casablanca in fierce CAF duel

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s defending premiership champions, Mamelodi Sundowns will again carry the country’s hopes when they clash with Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League at Stade Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday night.

Sundowns jointly lead Group B alongside Morocco’s FAR Rabat with whom they both have 5 points from three matches played, but the Chloorkop side stands a chance of displacing FAR Rabat at the top provided they beat Raja Casablanca on Saturday night.

Raja Casablanca anchors the bottom place with a point from three matches played to date. Their chances of revival are very minimal provided a miracle happens.

…….but the main question football fans, administrators, coaches and sports journalists are asking is: Who are the Mamelodi Sundowns players to carry the day for the South African team in Casablanca?

Look no further! For Sundowns to emerge victorious in Casablanca, surely, they have to be very strong at the back where African Goalkeeper of the Year, Ronwen Williams will be between the sticks. In the absence of Williams, veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango will take charge.

In defence, Mamelodi Sundowns are talented with the likes of overlapping defender Divine Lunga, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana, Rushine De Reuck, Mothobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee and Malibongwe Khoza.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso is spoilt for selection in defence because he boasts capable defenders, who at times can score goals.

In midfield, Sundowns boasts Bafana Bafana industrious Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba,

Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Marcelo Allende. In the event the starting midfielders fail to click, players like Erwin Saavedra, Tashreeq Matthews, Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi and Lebohang Maboe will be on standby.

For Sundowns to score crucial goals, they will heavily depend on Bafana Bafana’s free scoring Iqraam Rayners supported by hard running Namibian international, Peter Shalulile.

Other strikers that may come in handy are Arthur De Oliveira Sales, Kobamelo Kodisang and Siyabonga Mabena.

But it will be folly for Sundowns to quickly rule out Casablanca because the Moroccans boast deadly striking force of Abderahmane Soussi, Karim El Achqer and Adam Ennaffati

Interestingly, their defence is well marshalled by veteran and acrobatic goalkeeper Anas Zniti, who will be well protected by defenders Yasser Baldé, Benaissa Benamar, Zakaria Labib and Abdelkarim Baadi.

Most importantly, wounded teams are the most dangerous ones, so, by virtue of being the table anchors, Raja Casablanca would want to prove a point that they can still beat the best of African football.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Young Africans from Tanzania are hosting TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), another South African side Orlando Pirates entertain Stade d’Abidjan from Côte d’Ivoire while FAR Rabat welcomes Maniema Union from DRC.

For full weekend’s CAF Champions League fixtures, see below:

Saturday, 4th JANUARY 2025

CAF Champions League

Young Africans vs TP Mazembe (15:00)

Orlando Pirates vs Stade d’Abidjan (18:00)

FAR Rabat vs Maniema Union (21:00)

Raja Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns (21:00)

Sunday, 5th JANUARY 2025