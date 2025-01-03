Tunisia recovers 27 corpses at Mediterranean Sea

from GHADA KHALIFA in Tunis, Tunisia

TUNIS, (CAJ News) – TUNISIAN Maritime Navy recovered 27 dead bodies along the

Mediterranean Sea on Thursday.

The corpses were retrieved off the southeastern coast of Sfax province after the boat they were sailing capsized killing 27, injuring hoards while 83 undocumented migrants were also rescued.

Among those rescued were 17 women and seven children, widely believed to be on transit to Europe in search of greener pastures.

The Tunisian Guard revealed that a total of 110 people were aboard the two vessels before they capsized a few kilometres from Kerkennah, Sfax.

“During the (rescue) operation, 83 of the migrants were rescued, including 17 women and seven children. 27 bodies were recovered, including a baby,” the statement read.

